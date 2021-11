The Royals announced they have released first baseman/outfielder Ryan McBroom to allow him to pursue opportunities in Asia. McBroom appeared in parts of three seasons with the Royals, hitting .268/.322/.427 with six home runs in 177 plate appearances. The 29-year old appeared in just seven games with them this year, going 2-for-8 with one walk and six strikeouts. He also smacked 32 home runs for Triple-A Omaha, hitting .261/.337/.524.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO