A Day of Appreciation

As the Independence County Veteran’s Service Officer, most of my day is spent helping veterans and their surviving spouses file claims to obtain VA benefits. These benefits can include disability benefits, survivors’ benefits, burial and pension benefits. I have over 100 open claims out at this time with that number slowly increasing by the day. My office is open Monday-Thursday and if you can’t make it to my office for whatever reason, I do make house calls. I receive several calls per day, so if I don’t answer right away, don’t be upset; I call each missed call back as soon as I can. I often wonder how many veterans don’t know they could be entitled to VA benefits or don’t know where to go to get the process started.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO