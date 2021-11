Next week, Thursday, the 11th, we celebrate Veteran’s Day. Sometimes called Armistice Day, it is celebrated in many countries around the world other than just the United States. It is the day when we honor the men and women who have served in the military. We also honor those who have died or been injured for the cause of freedom. It is a time for us to say thank you for the sacrifices they have made on our behalf. It is also a time to think about the freedoms we enjoy because these men and women were willing to serve. It is a time to think about love – the love they showed for their country and their fellow man.

