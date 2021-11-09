Commissioners turn down USDA request that included vaccine mandate

County Commissioners discuss the USDA's request to modify a lease agreement with the research station including a vaccination mandate during the meeting Monday morning. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)

Woodward County Commissioners denied a lease modification adding vaccine mandates for federal contractors during the meeting Monday morning at the courthouse.

“In order to ensure the health and safety of the Federal workforce and contractor community, the President (Joe Biden) signed Executive Order 14042, Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors,” the new clause sent in a letter from USDA Real Estate Lease Contracting Officer Jeff Seidleck to Woodward County states, “The modification is mandatory before USDA will renew, extend the period of performance on your contract, or exercise an option.”

The lease modification was specifically requested for Woodward’s USDA Agricultural Research Service.

“They were wanting us to amend the contract to adopt the protocols which will include the vaccine mandate for the subcontractors,” said District 2 Commissioner Clint White. “We have a 99 year lease with them. And I believe that mandate is an encroachment on our freedoms and something I would not support.”

The board approved the Sheriff’s Department retiring a canine due to medical reasons. “This is a dog we've had for several years. He’s almost six year old next month,” Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said. “He's developed arthritis and his front legs. The vet’s recommending we retire him.”

The handler is going to assume ownership of the dog, including medical and other expenses, according to Mitchell.

Commissioners approved the County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for October 2021. October 2021 maximum monthly highway expenditures were approximately $105,700 for District 1, $105,200 District 2 and $90,100 for District 3. An assignment of overriding royalty checks, releasing with Tapstone and YMC Royalty Company was tabled for further review.

The board approved an application for permit for waterline for Poly Pipe Inc. in District 3.

A resolution for approving Woodward County Commissioners District Boundaries was approved to be sent to the State for consideration as per Title 19 Section 321.

Commissioners discussed with the County Assessor Mistie Dunn an unmapped parcel West 2 foot of East 60 foot of S ½ Lot 3 of Davis Addition Block 12. The two foot strip is between two houses on 8th Street and Washington Ave. A sheriff's sale has been held before on the land with no takers.

According to Dunn, the parcel came up in updating cartography software, causing some confusion. No action was taken as it would cost more to hold another sheriff’s sale than what the County would potentially make in property tax difference.

In addition to regular business, a transfer of appropriations out of general use tax into jail use tax was approved.