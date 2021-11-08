Enid minister charged with embezzling nearly $100K from former church

Iglesia Cristiana El Shaddai on North Independence. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — A 54-year-old Enid man has been charged with one felony count of embezzling nearly $100,000 from a local church where he had been pastor.

Francisco Hernandez was arrested by local law enforcement Nov. 2. His bond was set for $33,750. Hernandez then was charged with the felony count the same day in Garfield County District Court.

He was released on bond on Monday, Nov. 8, for the posted amount of $15,000.

According to an Enid Police Department report from July, Hernandez, former pastor of Iglesia Cristiana El Shaddai (formerly known as New Hope), allegedly embezzled nearly $98,000 of the church’s funds.

In the report, a board member of the church told Officer Jordan O’Reilly that documentation suggests the misappropriation of funds dated back to 2005. Hernandez allegedly was using money from the church’s bank account to fund his personal car insurance and other personal expenses. The board member also said documentation exists suggesting Hernandez also was signing his own paychecks but not reporting any of his church income to the IRS.

According to the EPD report, board members had been trying to get Hernandez out of the church for a long time due to his general practices and misappropriation of funds.

Church board president José Villalpando said the investigation process began in July and Hernandez has since been terminated as minister.