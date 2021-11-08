CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Enid minister charged with embezzling nearly $100K from former church

By Kat Jeanne
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivRC9_0cqhmJBt00
Iglesia Cristiana El Shaddai on North Independence. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — A 54-year-old Enid man has been charged with one felony count of embezzling nearly $100,000 from a local church where he had been pastor.

Francisco Hernandez was arrested by local law enforcement Nov. 2. His bond was set for $33,750. Hernandez then was charged with the felony count the same day in Garfield County District Court.

He was released on bond on Monday, Nov. 8, for the posted amount of $15,000.

According to an Enid Police Department report from July, Hernandez, former pastor of Iglesia Cristiana El Shaddai (formerly known as New Hope), allegedly embezzled nearly $98,000 of the church’s funds.

In the report, a board member of the church told Officer Jordan O’Reilly that documentation suggests the misappropriation of funds dated back to 2005. Hernandez allegedly was using money from the church’s bank account to fund his personal car insurance and other personal expenses. The board member also said documentation exists suggesting Hernandez also was signing his own paychecks but not reporting any of his church income to the IRS.

According to the EPD report, board members had been trying to get Hernandez out of the church for a long time due to his general practices and misappropriation of funds.

Church board president José Villalpando said the investigation process began in July and Hernandez has since been terminated as minister.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Society
County
Garfield County, OK
City
Enid, OK
Garfield County, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
CNN

Southwest employee hospitalized after being assaulted by female passenger

(CNN) — A Southwest Airlines employee was taken to a Dallas hospital on Saturday after being assaulted by a passenger at Love Field Airport, according to the airline. A female operations agent was "verbally and physically" assaulted by a female passenger as a flight from Dallas to La Guardia Airport in New York City was boarding, Southwest told CNN in an email. The employee was transported to a local hospital and released on Saturday evening, according to the email. She is at home resting, the airline said.
DALLAS, TX
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to “SNL,” aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enid Police Department#Epd
The Hill

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
191
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy