Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama is set to guest star in the final season of Black-Ish. The news was revealed on social media by the television series’ various platforms with a photo of Mrs. Obama surrounded by the family sitcom’s main and recurring cast members. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will play herself, however further details about the episode are not yet available. “#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star,” shared the Black-ish Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by black-ish (@blackishabc) Obama shared...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO