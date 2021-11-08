CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing JROTC student found, 1 arrested

By 850 WFTL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Florida teen who went missing while...

CBS News

16-year-old high school student found after she went missing during school field trip

A Florida high school student was found safe after she went missing during a school field trip in Georgia, officials announced Monday. Police said they located 16-year-old Mia Brailford at an Alabama address and detained a male suspect in connection with her disappearance. Brailford went missing while her school was...
BOCANEWSNOW

Police In Two States Seek Missing Delray Beach JROTC Student

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 6:09 p.m. Mia was found safe late this afternoon at a home in Alabama. She was allegedly found with a man who is now the subject of a police investigation. Developing… DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student from Atlantic High School in […] The article Police In Two States Seek Missing Delray Beach JROTC Student appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Atlantic High School student vanishes during JROTC field trip in Georgia

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a student from Atlantic Community High School disappeared during a field trip in Georgia. Mia Brailford, 16, vanished over the weekend while on an JROTC field trip to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia. Brailford's roommate last saw her...
GEORGIA STATE
WZVN-TV

Florida teen goes missing during JROTC field trip in Georgia

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Florida and Georgia are searching for a Palm Beach County student who went missing during a JROTC field trip over the weekend in Georgia. Atlantic Community High School student Mia Brailford, 16, was last seen by her roommate around 11:30 p.m. on Nov....
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

JROTC student vanished with aspiring rapper she met on Instagram Live

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The girl from Atlantic Community High School who vanished during her JROTC field trip to Georgia ran off with another aspiring rapper. Authorities found 16-year-old Mia Brailford in Phenix City, Alabama, on Monday afternoon with 27-year-old Jontai Kahri Austin. The Upson County Sheriff's Office told...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
International Business Times

Remains Of Two Sisters Missing For Six Years Found; Mother Arrested

A Pennsylvania mother and her partner have been arrested after police found the alleged remains of two young sisters at a property. The sisters have been missing since 2015. Old Lycoming Township Police found the bodies of Jasmine Snyder, 4, and Nicole Snyder, 6, in the backyard of their mother Marie Snyder's house at 653 Livermore Road, Williamsport.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Military Base
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Release Update on Missing 5-Year-Old Girl After ‘Uptick in Misinformation’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Brother heard desperate screams of boy, 8, who was found dead near waterfall after going kayaking ALONE - as parents pay tribute to 'much-loved son' and thank emergency workers

The devastated parents of an eight-year-old boy who died after falling out of his kayak during a family outing have paid tribute to their 'much-loved' son. Sol was camping with family at Fernhook Falls near Walpole, in southwest WA, over the last weekend of school holidays when he vanished. His...
ACCIDENTS
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY

