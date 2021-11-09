China’s state council held meeting with property developers, banks -source

Hong Kong has refused to renew the visa of The Economist’s journalist Sue-Lin Wong, without providing any reason or explanation, in the latest crackdown on press freedom in China’s financial capital, the publication said on Saturday.The Economist’s editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes issued a statement confirming that the Hong Kong immigration authorities have declined to renew the employment visa of their correspondent.“We regret their decision, which was given without explanation. Sue-Lin is not currently in Hong Kong. We are proud of Sue-Lin’s journalism,” Minton Beddoes said.The rejection of Ms Wong’s visa renewal request comes following fears of diminishing press freedom and...

