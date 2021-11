With Michigan’s back against the wall versus Michigan State, they came up just short. Trailing 37-33, Michigan’s offense had two cracks, two possessions where they could have retaken the lead. However, one was a turnover on downs on a play both head coach Jim Harbaugh and Cade McNamara believe should have been a pass interference call against MSU — and the last possession and Michigan’s fate was sealed when Cade McNamara went to Luke Schoonmaker on a corner route, Michigan State was in cover 2 and the ball was intercepted.

