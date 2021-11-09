Mastercard Launches Crypto-Linked Payment Cards in APAC

As long as the ecommerce is growing, cyber crime will continue to grow alongside it. Risk of fraud was always present, but now it has reached all time highs with more and more people turning to online platforms for everyday activities. It is a duty of any business owner to stay on the lookout and protect their business and their customers from fraud attempts. Cybercriminals do not discriminate between their victims, as long as they can find some financial benefits. From small to big business, from digital to physical e-commerce businesses, nobody is safe from cybercriminals.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO