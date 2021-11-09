CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastercard Launches Crypto-Linked Payment Cards in APAC

By PYMNTS
 5 days ago
Mastercard announced on Monday (Nov. 8) that it has partnered with three leading digital currency companies across Asia-Pacific to launch crypto-linked payment cards. As a result of the partnerships with Amber, Bitkub and CoinJar, consumers and businesses in the APAC region will be able to apply for crypto-linked Mastercard credit, debit...

pymnts

pymnts

