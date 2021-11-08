6 tips for holiday shopping without emptying your wallet

Customers can cut back on plastic waste by shopping at a new "refill store" in Berks County. Kemerton Refill and Refresh is open now, and will hold a grand opening Saturday, Nov. 20, at 82 Commerce Drive in Spring Township. Kemerton sells cleaning supplies, toiletries, lotions, olive oil, vinegar and more in refillable containers. Customers can buy containers there or bring their own. The store is closed Sunday and Monday; open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kemerton said all its products are sustainable, non-toxic and cruelty-free.
