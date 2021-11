Think about the best gift you’ve ever received. Maybe it was a bike, a guitar, or if you were lucky, the latest gaming console with TWO controllers. Now, unless your last name is Kardashian, you’ve probably never been gifted a house. Let alone a multimillion-dollar home in one of the ritziest neighbourhoods in Miami. Well, that’s what the team at Omaze is giving away: the ultimate Miami dream house. No, this isn’t a joke; a palatial estate in The Magic City could be yours! Furthermore, participants who enter from November 8 to November 26 will also have the chance to win the perfect set of wheels to motor around Miami, a 2022 Audi Q8. Let’s take a quick tour, shall we?

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO