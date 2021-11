The Walton family is back for the CW’s The Waltons’ Homecoming, premiering Nov. 28, and Richard Thomas — the original John Boy Walton — is celebrating the new chapter. Thomas will serve as the narrator on Homecoming while passing the baton to Logan Shroyer, 2021’s John Boy. Thomas reflected on what the world was like when the original CBS series about faith and family aired from 1971-82 and why now is the perfect time to bring it back. “When we did the series originally, this country, we were very split because of all the issues going on.” He said during a press...

