The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges – it also spends billions to address wildfires, drought, flooding, and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO