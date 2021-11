You’ve got to be kidding me! Sources are saying that the awesome little flyers that people hand you on Locust sometimes… have water bottles attached to them. Ugh. Why would you assume that I would even want your bottled water, buddy? Do you have a single clue as to how busy I am? Do you think I have time for hydration? And… really? It’s made of plastic? What do I look like to you, the king of plastic?

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO