METHUEN — “Swiss Army Knife” would be a good description for Methuen High senior Will McKinnon. When it comes to football he, literally, can do it all. and usually does. “I’ve never had a player like him,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “He’s gifted when it comes to being in the right place at the right time. and it’s not like he’s real fast. He’s got as good of hands as I’ve ever coached. You throw it to him? He catches it … every, single, time.

METHUEN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO