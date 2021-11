For several weeks last month, NASA could not continue operations with any of its spacecraft orbiting Mars or operating on the planet’s surface. It was unable to continue operations because of the conjunction that placed Mars on the other side of the sun from Earth. NASA won’t send any commands or data to and from Mars during the conjunction because there’s a risk of the commands being garbled and causing unintended operation of the spacecraft.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO