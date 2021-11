If there’s one free agent the Mariners have been connected to more than any other going into this offseason, it’s clearly Marcus Semien. The 31-year-old Semien is coming off a career year with Toronto, slashing .265/.334/.538 for an .873 OPS along with 45 home runs (a single-season record for a second baseman), 39 doubles, two triples, 15 stolen bases, 115 runs scored and 102 RBIs. Oh, and he also won the American League Gold Glove for his play at second base, a position he hadn’t played in seven seasons.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO