CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA reports 100+ drug shortages nationwide

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erica Francis, Sebastian Posey
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SgEu_0cqhgbWl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Recent supply chain disruptions are impacting everything from clothes to food, and even trips to the pharmacy. Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone, and insulin are running low nationwide.

In Tennessee, Steve Beasley said he’s having trouble finding iron dextran for his iron infusions. “I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place right now – none of the pharmacies around here can get it where they can compound it in-house.”

Skyrocketing prices in auto industry as demand beats supply

The FDA currently lists 112 drug shortages on its website. The reasons for the backlogs all vary.

“Some of the companies have discontinued making [ iron dextran ] for whatever reason,” Beasley said. “I don’t know, it just says manufacturing delays.”

The life-saving drug Narcan is being impacted too, with Pfizer’s website listing the availability of its injectable naloxone formulation as depleted . “A big reason there is a shortage – Pfizer had a manufacturing issue toward the beginning of the year,” Tara Schiller, CEO of SoberBuddy , said.

One group impacted by the shortage is the Opioid Safety and Supply Network (OSSN) Buyer’s Club . The group is the largest source of naloxone distribution directly to affected communities, accounting for 1.3 million doses in 2020 alone.

The OSNN Buyers Club stated they have an exclusive arrangement with Pfizer for the low-cost generic injectable. While there is not a widespread shortage of the product itself, the shortage specifically affects the group of programs. As of August 2021, OSNN Buyers Club programs are back-ordered by over a quarter-million doses of naloxone.

When to get your flu shot, COVID vaccine to be protected by the holidays

This shortage issue is creating a “perfect storm” scenario where overdoses are sky-rocketing, but access to life-saving medication is plummeting, said Schiller. “This group distributes in areas where there is no government infrastructure in purchasing naloxone.”

Nexstar reached out to the FDA about shortages and received the following response:

“The FDA is actively monitoring drug availability and we are committed to working with our public health partners, manufacturers and distributors to help mitigate shortages and make help ensure continued patient access to vital safe and effective drugs.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
bobgermanylaw.com

Does the FDA Test Drugs?

The pharmaceutical industry is huge and in the past two decades, it has only gotten more expansive. In 2019, worldwide, the pharmaceutical industry brought in $1.25 trillion. That year, Pfizer alone generated $51.7 billion. There seems to be no end to the different types of illness and disease that are...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTEN.com

FDA: Some drugs are in short supply

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Automakers, grocery stores and electronics manufacturers aren't the only businesses being squeezed by supply chain issues. This week, the Food and Drug Administration reports that more than 100 drugs are hard to find across the nation. "The doctors' offices, the pharmacists, are aware of those lists,"...
BONHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS DFW

Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide

) — The many steps that brings a product to a customer is known as the supply chain. But right now store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price.
INDUSTRY
KTRE

Alzheimers FDA Drug

Boil water notice issued in Big Sandy after 18-wheeler crash reduces pressure. The driver crushed the hydrant , breaking the line. But didn’t stop to report it. “He stopped in the middle of the road for a second, he looked back. Then he just left."
BIG SANDY, TX
biospace.com

FDA Approves Multiple Investigational New Drug Applications

Bridging regulatory hurdles is an essential milestone for companies aiming to develop new treatments for a myriad of diseases and disorders. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Investigational New Drug Applications for multiple companies, clearing the way for clinical development. Memgen – Texas-based Memgen received clearance...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

FDA Approves Asciminib, Drug WithNovel Action in CML

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is typically treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) such as imatinib (Gleevec) and similar agents, but some patients cannot tolerate these drugs, and for others these drugs eventually stop working, as the tumor cells develop resistance to them. Some of these patients may now find benefit...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#S Club#Wkrn#Adderall#Narcan#Soberbuddy#Ossn#The Osnn Buyers Club#Covid
contagionlive.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation Approval for Miltefosine

The therapy can be used for the treatment of invasive candidiasis. Orlando, Fla-based Profounda announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an Orphan Drug Designation for the use of the company’s therapy, miltefosine (Impavido), to treat invasive candidiasis. “An example of invasive Candidiasis is Candida auris which is an...
ORLANDO, FL
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
althealthworks.com

“She Said She Saw the Portal to Hell:” 11-Year-Old Spends Months in the Hospital After Taking Popular Flu Drug Linked To Suicides, Hallucinations and More…

“Do you want to take the chances?” — asked a parent of an 11-year-old girl who went through violent hallucinations, and an inability to eat and talk, or move, only a few days after taking a much-hyped antiviral medication. She had to spend three months in a hospital in order to recover from this drug’s extreme side effects.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
enr.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Stay Affirmed by US Court, Agency Ordered Not to Implement

A three-judge panel of the federal appellate court in New Orleans on Nov. 12 unanimously affirmed its week earlier stay of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard that mandated COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and masking for roughly 80 million employees of companies and other employers with 100 or more workers, including those in the construction industry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy