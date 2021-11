CMU first-generation alumnus is back on campus making a difference in the lives of other first-gen students. Rafael Orozco, a 2015 Colorado Mesa University graduate, is back leading first-generation students to success as the new TRIO Student Support Services program director. Originally from a small town in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Orozco moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in middle school. He said he chose CMU based on the small class sizes and the welcome and approachable feeling he had after taking a tour of campus. Since his time in the classroom, Orozco went on to earn his master’s degree in social work from the University of Denver. He eventually made his way back to the Grand Valley through a job that may be more of a calling than a career.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO