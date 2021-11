If the question foremost on your mind at the thought of living in a colony on Mars is “But would I have access to ketchup?”, you’re going to love this news. As CNN reports, Heinz just unveiled “Marz Edition,” a batch of ketchup made from tomatoes that were grown in agricultural conditions meant to mimic those on Mars. The site for this feat was the “Red House,” a greenhouse at the Florida Institute of Technology’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovative Design. There, a team of researchers led by Andrew Palmer, an associate professor of biological sciences at the school’s Aldrin Space Institute, spent thousands of hours fostering tomato plants with resources similar to what future Mars farmers would have.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO