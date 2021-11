Sega and Microsoft have announced a new strategic partner letting both use each other’s products and experience to develop new strategic titles. In the official press release that confirmed this announcement, it was revealed that this partnership will lead to the establishment of a next-generation environment letting the companies create large-scale, global games. Since the use of Microsoft Azure Cloud was mentioned, it was assumed that this is either related to the use of Cloud or an online-focused title with global appeal.

