Nike SB Dunk High ‘Orange Label’ Releasing in Blue and White

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike SB’s Orange Label lineup continues to expand, which offers local skate shops an exclusive release. Launching for the Holiday season, we have a new SB Dunk High, which comes dressed in...

www.sneakerfiles.com

#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sb#Nike Dunk#Orange Label#Royal Blue
