The Chicago Blackhawks have had a miserable start to the season. They carry an 0-7-2 record and have not won a game in the entire month of October. That seems impossible considering the roster that they have. The Blackhawks have not been competitive for around five years, and yet, it’s hard to remember a time where they looked this bad. A lot of the issues that have been plaguing their performance can be attributed to factors that are out of their control. The players can’t control the coaching staff behind the bench, and they can’t control the roster that is put onto the ice every game. However, there are aspects of the game that are in their control, and they’re losing it. They have become their own worst enemy. Here are some examples.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO