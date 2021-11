The cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been announced, with Arlene Phillips among the line-up.The dancer, choreographer and TV judge is best known for her time as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Aged 78, she is the oldest contestant to appear on I’m A Celebrity. You can find the full 2021 line-up here.Born in Lancashire in 1943, Phillips was inspired to start dancing by her mother, who died of leukaemia when she was 43.In 1974, Phillips formed the dance troupe Hot Gossip, who were one of the earliest dance groups to appear on...

