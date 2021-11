KENTUCKY — While deer hunting season is well underway, gun hunting is just starting this weekend. It starts in both Kentucky and Indiana on Nov. 13 and ends on Nov. 28. Dates in mid-November are usually chosen because this is when deer are in the peak of their fall breeding, also known as the rut, Kentucky wildlife officials said. Since they are breeding deer become more active and exposed, making them easier to hunt.

