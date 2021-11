I was reading a “Legends and Lies” book about the old West, and it stated that the toughest town West of Chicago was Palisades, Nevada. I found it odd that as a student of the West, I’d never heard of the place. According to the book, the town had more than 1,000 showdowns, bank robberies, and Indian raids in three years in the mid-1870s. Then the book explained that all those incidents were fake, meant only to scare weak-kneed Easterners who came in on the stagecoach. Then the eastern dudes went home and told newspapers and anybody who’d listen about the dangerous West. It was akin to Chicago’s Chamber of Commerce promoting its murder rate in hopes of attracting tourists.

