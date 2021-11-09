How long is Talen Horton-Tucker out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently without LeBron James, as he will be out at least a week (with the possibility that it’s even longer) due to an abdominal strain. It’s the worst player for the Lakers to be without at their current record of 5-5, a record that’s fallen short of expectations from injury issues that have pre-dated the start of the season. Talen Horton-Tucker represents one of those injury issues that happened before the season started, as he is still yet to make his debut after a torn ligament in his thumb forced him to get surgery. However, the team and Frank Vogel gave us some much needed good news on Monday morning, saying THT had been cleared for contact in practice starting Tuesday (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll).

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO