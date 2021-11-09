CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How long is Talen Horton-Tucker out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers guard

By @TrevorMBooth - Sporting News on MSN.com
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 12, the Lakers announced backup guard Talen Horton-Tucker...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Eric Gordon For Kendrick Nunn And Talen Horton-Tucker

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to come out the West this season thanks to the tremendous duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The pair won the 2020 NBA championship together and are bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. While the Lakers have not been at their best so far without the presence of an injured LeBron James, many fans and pundits believe there are no excuses for not making the NBA Finals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers get critical Talen Horton-Tucker news amid LeBron James’ injury

LeBron James is far from being available for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Purple and Gold could have another player back in swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Tucker, who has been sidelined for some time now after undergoing thumb surgery during the preseason, has been listed as “probable” to play against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. This means there’s a great chance he suits up for the Lakers and make his season debut.
NBA
lakersoutsiders.com

Talen Horton-Tucker cleared for contact in practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently without LeBron James, as he will be out at least a week (with the possibility that it’s even longer) due to an abdominal strain. It’s the worst player for the Lakers to be without at their current record of 5-5, a record that’s fallen short of expectations from injury issues that have pre-dated the start of the season. Talen Horton-Tucker represents one of those injury issues that happened before the season started, as he is still yet to make his debut after a torn ligament in his thumb forced him to get surgery. However, the team and Frank Vogel gave us some much needed good news on Monday morning, saying THT had been cleared for contact in practice starting Tuesday (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers
hoopsrumors.com

Lakers Notes: Horton-Tucker, Ellington, Carmelo, Defense

A pair of Lakers guards are working toward their returns to the court, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN relays (via Twitter). Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday that Talen Horton-Tucker has had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired right thumb and will begin shooting on Tuesday. Vogel also said that Wayne Ellington, who has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury, will practice with the South Bay Lakers in the G League before debuting for the NBA team.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers Injury Report: Talen Horton-Tucker cleared for shooting, Wayne Ellington practices in G League

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided updates on the numerous members of his backcourt currently sidelined with injuries following practice on Monday. The most encouraging update was Talen Horton-Tucker’s return to the court. The third-year guard was seen on the floor after practice without a brace on his surgically repaired left thumb, and Vogel said he’s making progress towards a return.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Pacific Injury Updates: Wiseman, James, Horton-Tucker, Ibaka

Warriors center James Wiseman won’t join the team on its four-game road trip, which begins on Sunday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweets. With three home games prior to the trip, the Warriors will be without the second-year big man for at least seven more games. Wiseman has engaged in contact drills in team settings, but still hasn’t fully scrimmaged. He’s recovering from a torn meniscus in his right knee that he suffered in April.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Talen Horton-Tucker says he worked on improving left hand while rehabbing injury

This season wasn’t the first time Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker broke his thumb and was left in a cast. In seventh grade, at age 13, Horton-Tucker taught himself how to shoot left-handed after breaking his thumb. Seven years later, after breaking his thumb again, Horton-Tucker found himself in a similar situation, and while he may not have taught himself to shoot left-handed this time around, he did focus on improving his off-hand to make it an additional weapon in his arsenal.
NBA
lakers365.com

Talen Horton-Tucker has been cleared for practice. What steps are left before he’s back on the court?

Lakers promising young wing Talen Horton-Tucker has been sidelined for the Lakers' tumultuous start to the season following preseason surgery to repair a tendon in his thumb. It was a real blow to the team, and one could make the argument that Horton-Tucker's absence is one of the key reasons for the rocky beginning, especially when stacked on top of other injuries to Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza along with anticipated growing pains.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir, Unguarded, will be released next week on Nov. 9. And from the looks of some pre-released excerpts, the former Chicago Bulls star had quite a bit to say about his former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s no secret that Pippen was upset by his portrayal in last...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ bad injury luck gets even worse with latest update

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their roster entering this season, mixing several new stars and role players with their existing ones. But despite that, they’ve been unable to smush the injury bug that’s plagued them for the last year or so. While there haven’t been any serious injuries, even the...
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Wizards GM says Russell Westbrook rejected the idea of a

Russell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn’t demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Clippers.
NBA
KRON4 News

Here’s what Floyd Mayweather said about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

Irving has support from one of the biggest names in sports: boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who Forbes named the highest-paid athlete in the 2010s by cashing in over $900 million throughout the decade. Mayweather posted roughly a minute-long video on social media Monday night backing Irving's stance on not getting vaccinated -- writing in his Instagram caption "I am Pro Choice."
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy