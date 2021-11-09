House passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
Guess this was one tax hike that hit too close to home for Nancy Pelosi. The speaker of the House of Representatives — who is reportedly the sixth-wealthiest member of Congress at over $100 million — took issue late last month with plans by fellow Democrats to levy a tax on unrealized capital gains to help pay for President Biden’s massive $1.75 trillion social spending bill, according to a report.
Washington [US], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Congress still intends to pass the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill that funds social welfare and climate change efforts next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday during a press conference at the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow. "Yes, we intend, that is...
Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives intends to pass President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation the week of Nov. 15, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in Glascow. "That is our plan to pass the bill the week of November 15," she said at a news...
In the aftermath of the House passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after months of delay, disappointed progressive Democrats known as the “Squad” are scrambling. The hope is that Congress will move in a meaningful fashion on the other half of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce accused the authors of the Democrat-backed reconciliation bill of using "gimmicks to cover up well over $1 trillion in spending," and called on Congress to identify the bill’s actual "real-world impact." The business group published a letter it sent to politicians in D.C. on Wednesday...
Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
Three rounds of stimulus checks may be long gone, but a new $1.2 trillion package approved by Congress last week would fund public works projects that could touch every part of the country. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law next week, when the House and Senate go back in session.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Congress approved a major renewal of federal highway and other transportation programs, the votes were 359-65 in the House and 83-16 in the Senate. It was backed by nearly every Democrat and robust majorities of Republicans. This year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill easily cleared...
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich slammed President Biden for claiming his Build Back Better program will ease inflation, telling "The Story" that increased spending is going to "increase the pressure for more inflation." NEWT GINGRICH: The Democrats are paying off their billionaire allies. They’re under huge pressure from...
WASHINGTON — Twenty years ago, when Kyrsten Sinema was a Green Party activist running for the Phoenix City Council, she likened the practice of raising campaign cash to “bribery.”. Now that she's a U.S. senator, she no longer seems to have such qualms. So far this year, she's raised nearly...
Five Senate Republicans say they will withhold support for any 2022 spending bill to fund the government — unless money for former President Trump’s signature wall at the southern border is included. In a letter to their colleagues, Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Mike Lee...
MINOT, N.D. — The “let’s go Brandon” chants that have been making headlines are, as I’m sure you know, a code for a profane epithet aimed at President Joe Biden. Sen. Jason Heitkamp, a Republican from District 26, isn’t talking in code on a pickup truck he’s been driving. One...
Congressional Republicans who helped pass President Biden’s infrastructure bill are split on whether to join him Monday for the White House signing ceremony and witness the $1.2 trillion package become law. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration invited a “broad group” of Republicans to...
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday claimed a nearly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill is “poised to pass soon” — despite centrist Democrats hitting the brakes after a new report showed inflation at a three-decade high. Harris, speaking at an Armistice Day event in France, touted passage last...
