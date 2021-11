New York Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole has been nominated as one of the three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award. Gerrit Cole had one of the best pitching seasons in the whole Major League and probably had the best in the American League. He’s going up against two other candidates, Robbie Ray, and Lance Lynn. He has them beat in most advanced metrics. There’s not much of a debate against him and Lance Lynn as he clearly had a better season than Lynn did. He and Robbie Ray is going to be an extremely close race but the edge should be towards Cole.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO