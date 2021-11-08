CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could an 80-year-Old Drug Cure Alzheimer’s Disease?

By Greg Richter
drexel.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike diseases that impair the body in a myriad of physical ways, dementia can rob mental faculties and identity, as patients struggle to remember memories from previous days. As the disease progresses, victims may also forget friends or relatives and the functional skills to perform a daily routine. The...

newsblog.drexel.edu

Comments / 15

EatThis

The One Sure Sign You May Have Alzheimer's

Many of our lives have been touched by someone with Alzheimer's disease, and unfortunately, that number is growing. By 2025, the rate of Alzheimer's in America is projected to rise by 12.5%. That's because a large segment of the population is getting older, and the No. 1 risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer's is simply aging. This may not be something you want to think about, but it's important to be alert to potential early symptoms so progression of the disease can be slowed if possible. Dementia presents differently in different people, but this is the closest to a sure sign that you might have Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

5.8 million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive memory loss disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and that number is expected to triple by the year 2060 to 14 million. What exactly is it, what are the symptoms, and who is more likely to develop it? Here is everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Disease—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Early Signs You're Getting Alzheimer's, Say Experts

With National Alzheimer's Awareness Month kicking off November 1, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is providing information to dispel common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease to help individuals know the warning signs, understand the importance of early detection, and learn how to be proactive about reducing their risk. "Dispelling the misconceptions about Alzheimer's disease is critically important, because they may cause people to ignore symptoms and delay taking action which impacts their health and quality of life," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President & CEO. "National Alzheimer's Awareness Month is the perfect time to reinforce factual information that can help someone spot the warning signs, get screened, and be proactive about their brain health." Read on to discover five common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NIH Director's Blog

Growing evidence for personality traits connection to Alzheimer’s amyloid and tau

Two personality traits, neuroticism and conscientiousness, were connected to the signature buildup of Alzheimer’s disease hallmarks of amyloid and tau in the brain, according to a team of researchers led by NIA-supported scientists. To reach these findings — published in Biological Psychiatry — the team tracked brain scans and personality test results from thousands of participants in long-term studies of aging.
Knowridge Science Report

This inexpensive drug could help treat cancer

In a new study from Weill Cornell Medicine, researchers found treatment with arginine, one of the amino-acid building blocks of proteins, enhanced the effectiveness of radiation therapy in cancer patients with brain metastases. They reported the results of administering arginine, which can be delivered in oral form, prior to standard...
MedicalXpress

Has a treatment for Alzheimer's been sitting on pharmacy shelves for decades? Scientists have two possible candidates

Two drugs approved decades ago not only counteract brain damage caused by Alzheimer's disease in animal models, the same therapeutic combination may also improve cognition. Sounds like a slam dunk in terms of a cure—but not yet. Researchers currently are concentrating on animal studies amid implications that remain explosive: If a surprising drug combination continues to destroy a key feature of the disease, then an effective treatment for Alzheimer's may have been hiding for decades in plain sight.
rheaheraldnews.com

How Medical Technology is Helping Those With Parkinson’s Disease

(StatePoint) When Ann Hanley was 49 years old, she noticed that she had persistent stiffness in her shoulders and her arms weren’t swinging normally when she walked. This became particularly pronounced when it affected her ability to travel to horse races with her husband, who manages a farm, breeding champion racehorses. After visiting several specialists, a neurologist recognized she had Parkinson’s disease (PD). The diagnosis was a shock, as Hanley had previously viewed PD as a disease that mainly affected older men. Initially the idea of living with a progressive disease was overwhelming for Hanley -- a self-described social butterfly -- and so was maintaining her desire to be active.
EatThis

Warning Signs You Are in Danger of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's is a disease whose first symptoms may be subtle, overlooked or mistaken for something less serious. But it's important to recognize the signs of Alzheimer's early, so the disease's progression can be slowed if possible. These are the most common warning signs that you're in danger of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
pharmacytimes.com

Novel Oral Antiviral Treatment Reduced Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death by 89% in Phase 2/3 Study

If authorized, ritonavir could be prescribed broadly as an at-home treatment to help reduce COVID-19 severity, hospitalizations, and deaths, as well as to reduce the probability of infection following exposure among adults. A novel oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 from Pfizer showed significant reductions in the risk of hospitalization or...
