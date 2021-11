Al Waller: Welcome to Clearpath – Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. I’m your host, Al Waller. Many employers have been making changes to the benefits that they offer their employees in response to the pandemic, and at the same time many Americans are starting new jobs. So, as an employee or jobseeker, it’s probably in your best interest to know what benefits an employer offers and how to enroll.

