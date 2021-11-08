CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Creativity, equity elevate the vision for science, Bay restoration

By Erin O'Grady, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay
Bay Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never considered myself an “artsy” person, yet I’m always creating and I’ve dabbled in almost every medium. While not skilled at any of it, I still find it soothing to conjure even a bit of color. For a long time, it was hard to understand why. Eventually, I realized that...

www.bayjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

IQHQ Expands Life Science Portfolio in the Bay Area With the Acquisition of Elco Yards

SAN FRANCISCO–IQHQ, Inc., a premier life science real estate development company, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Elco Yards. Situated in one of the peninsula’s most dynamic downtowns, Redwood City, the fully entitled, shovel-ready development site is within walking distance to transit connections from San Francisco to San Jose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rit.edu

Creativity and Innovation

An annual collaboration between RIT’s industrial design students and industry partners, Metaproject is a challenge for students to engage and utilize design thinking in a project prompted by an industry partner’s mission, products, or services. Working with companies like Umbra, Areaware, Kikkerland, and Poppin, these annual sponsors drive the project and then jury and honor outstanding student-developed designs.
ROCHESTER, NY
mit.edu

3 Questions: Maaya Prasad and Kathleen Esfahany on vision, perception, and the poetry of science

If you’re a frequent commuter through Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, or a visitor to Massachusetts General Hospital, you might catch a glimpse of an art exhibit featuring some familiar faces. The exhibit, “The Poetry of Science,” pairs photographs of notable scientists, including MIT students and researchers, with poems about their research areas of interest. Two MIT students in electrical engineering and computer science (EECS), Kathleen Esfahany and Suparnamaaya “Maaya” Prasad, were recently invited to participate in the program, which set a goal of increasing public awareness of women and people of color in science.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
boropulse.com

Science of Creativity on Display at City Hall Through Nov. 17

The Rotunda of Murfreesboro City Hall will feature local artists through Nov. 17 as part of the 2021 STEAM Festival. Rutherford Arts Alliance members will bring The Science of Creativity to the City Hall Rotunda, an exhibit that raises the question “is creativity a gift waiting to be developed in all of us?”
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Chesapeake Bay#The Chesapeake Collective#Alliance
geneticliteracyproject.org

Equity issues in the science and technology world — An interview with sociologist Alondra Nelson

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In January 2021, President Biden appointed sociologist Alondra Nelson, a leading scholar of science, technology, medicine, and social inequality, to be...
SCIENCE
murfreesborotn.gov

Third Collaborative Exhibition: The Science of Creativity

Rutherford County Arts Alliance (RAA) members have collaborated for the third annual rotunda exhibit, along with the 2021 STEAM Festival to bring you the “Science of Creativity.” It is an exhibit that raises the question, “Is creativity a gift waiting to be developed in all of us?” RAA’s diverse display of artistic curiosity, experimentation, as well as the challenge of connecting knowledge with current events, is meant to inspire and pique the imagination.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whowhatwear

Meet Kate Berry: The Creative Vision Behind Major Magazines Domino and Saveur

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
The Jewish Press

A Vision Beyond Nature and Science Part 2 – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]

In Part 2 of this episode of A Vision Beyond Nature and Science we continue the discussion on the connections of Kabbalistic concepts with our physical world. In other words, what and how do we interact or interface if you will with the worlds above which are intangible and in some ways ineffable? In fact, the Kabbalah gives us such a framework to understand past, present and future with the express purpose of deepening our connection to the Creator. We must look beyond this physical world to unlock the key to true rectification and redemption.
RELIGION
wesleyan.edu

Sea Dwelling Teleosaur Restored and Displayed in Exley Science Center

A 7-foot-long extinct marine crocodile has finally found a permanent home on Wesleyan’s campus—exactly 150 years after it arrived. Known as a Teleosaur (Macrospondylus bollensis), the sea-dwelling lizard lived during the early Jurassic period, approximately 138 million years ago. A cast was gifted to Wesleyan in 1871 by chemist Orange Judd of the Wesleyan Class of 1847, and the namesake of the University’s Orange Judd Museum of Natural Sciences.
WILDLIFE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Nosh on Naples Bay hiring culinary creatives, managers

Nosh on Naples Bay, an upscale waterfront restaurant coming soon to Naples Bay Resort, is now hiring culinary creatives and managers. Executive Chef and Owner Todd Johnson is seeking an experienced chef de cuisine and sous chefs to collaborate and execute on his new chef-driven, global cuisine concept. Additionally, Johnson is seeking front-of-house managers for the 150-seat restaurant. Interested applicants can submit resumes directly to Johnson at cheftodd41@yahoo.com. Opening in January, Nosh will feature a modern, upscale vibe with indoor and outdoor waterfront dining, private event space for 32 guests and on-site catering to serve the Naples Bay Resort community.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Northwestern

NU student photographers share creative visions, inspirations

The photographic lens captures subjects in a diverse world that teems with visual possibility. It performs the role of high art and acute observation. It fuels collective and personal memory; it documents everything from relationships to athletics. And for many of Northwestern’s student photographers, the practice is a creative outlet...
CHICAGO, IL
uwgb.edu

Science Study Lounge is open on Green Bay Campus

A new collaborative space opened on the Green Bay Campus in October of 2021—the Science Study Lounge. Identified as a study space with resources available such as paper, writing utensils, textbooks and more. Location is the second (plaza level) floor of the Environmental Sciences building. Hours:. Mondays, 9 a.m. to...
GREEN BAY, WI
therealdeal.com

Investors surf the life sciences wave in the Bay Area

The Bay Area’s life science real estate sector has hit a fever pitch. The region has the second-largest life science cluster in the U.S. after Boston, according to JLL and Newmark. While the pandemic suppressed the area’s office market, asking rents for life science properties jumped 90 percent from 2016, according to Newmark data, which also shows that vacancy rates dropped to 5.6 percent in the first half of this year from 8 percent at the end of 2020.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Bay Journal

Scientists crack genetic code of Chesapeake Bay blue crab

A quest for the ultimate blue crab. An unprecedented marathon effort to cultivate crustaceans in a lab. A supercomputer crunching data night and day for six months straight. Researchers with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science say they have unlocked the complete genetic code for the blue crab, a keystone of the Chesapeake Bay’s ecosystem and regional seafood staple.
WILDLIFE
East Bay Express

Equity Through Energy: How the East Bay is becoming the heart of inclusive energy

Despite pandemic woes and ruthless extreme weather events, from wildfires to droughts, the East Bay makes great strides in keeping communities resilient—in large part by spurring our districts to embrace clean technologies. Equally important, we have made significant progress in broadening access to these technologies and clean energy resources for more residents across the region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Baltimore

Local Artists Tapped For New Works In Revamped Lexington Market

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three new works by local artists will be installed at the renovated Lexington Market, developer Seawall said Monday. Two artist groups and one solo artist, all from Baltimore, will create site-specific public art reflecting on the market’s history and people’s relationship with food as part of a partnership between Seawall and the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore City. The mother and son team of Oletha DeVane and Chris Kojzar will create the sculpture “Robert and Rosetta,” referring to an enslaved man who sold butter from his enslaver’s dairy farm at the market and an enslaved woman who was sold...
BALTIMORE, MD
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Modern Glass Home Elevators

The HomeLift is a home elevator designed by Alexander Lervik in collaboration with local manufacturer Aritco. The partnership created an elevator with a clear glass shaft to allow users to customize its interior, thereby becoming part of the home's interior design. The elevator can include wall art and Bolon carpeting....
HOME & GARDEN
rebusinessonline.com

IQHQ Buys Site in Bay Area to Develop New Elco Yards Life Sciences Campus

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — IQHQ, a private life sciences developer and owner with offices in San Diego and Boston, has purchased a “shovel-ready” development site in the Bay Area town of Redwood City that is fully entitled for mixed-use. The firm plans to develop Elco Yards, a project that will feature four life sciences buildings and two residential communities, as well as green space open to the public.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy