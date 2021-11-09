CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViaSat: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.3 million. The Carlsbad, California-based company said...

Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: CNX Resources Corp Sees RS Rating Rise To 83

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by showing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lulu's Fashion Lounge shares slide 18% in trading debut

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. shares slid 18% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offernig priced at $16, the low end of its proposed range of $16 to $19. The online fast-fashion retailer sold 5.75 million shares, raising $92 million. Shares started trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "LVLU." In its prospectus, the Chico, Calif.-based company said it has been profitable this year and that one of its strengths is the ability to use "data to optimize almost all elements of our business," including product creation. Lulu's listed revenue of $54.5 million in the three months ended on Sept. 27, 2020, compared to estimated revenue between $104.5 million and $106.2 million for the three months ended on Oct. 3, 2021. It listed profit of $377,000 for the year-ago period and estimated profit between $3.3 million and $3.9 million for the current-year period. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and BofA Securities acted as lead underwriters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Palantir Stock Is Down Big This Week

Palantir posted strong Q3 results, but it wasn't enough for the market. Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) have lost ground following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The stock is down roughly 12.4% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. EST in today's session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividends are great wealth builders. The income they deliver can support you in retirement or just help you buy more stock now. Pay attention to a dividend's growth rate. Most (or all) of us would love extra income, but few of us are eager to take on a second job in order to get it. Fortunately, there are other ways to get extra income -- including passive income.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

