CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China reports 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 8 vs 89 day earlier

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 8 compared with 89 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 43 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 65 a day earlier.

Among the local infections, the city of Chengdu in the southwestern province of Sichuan reported seven new cases.

The city of 20 million people on Monday required visitors at a mega entertainment centre to undergo COVID tests, days after more than 30,000 visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were tested.

China reported 74 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 46 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 8, mainland China had 97,885 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Coronavirus: State reports 10,848 new COVID-19 cases over two days; 72.8% of citizens 12 and older fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new positive cases of COVID-19 between 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, bringing the statewide total to 1,618,870. The department is also reporting 91 new deaths, for a statewide total of 32,279 deaths. There are 2,609 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 3,708 New COVID Cases, 19 Additional Deaths Over 2 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,708 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Friday after no report on Thursday due to the holiday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 814,054. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,578. There were 187,430 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%. There are 522 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 131 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reuters

Austria orders non-vaccinated people into COVID-19 lockdown

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday. “We must raise the vaccination rate. It is shamefully low,” Schallenberg told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Former executive at Bank of China's branch repatriated to China

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday. The repatriation of Xu Guojun, former president at BOC's branch in the southern Kaiping city...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai Disneyland#Chengdu#Beijing#Covid
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Australia aims to vaccinate children under 12 against COVID-19 from January

MELBOURNE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia, quickly becoming one of most-vaccinated nations against COVID-19, will likely start administering the shots for children under the age of 12 in January, officials said on Sunday. Health Minister Greg Hunt said medical regulators are still reviewing the health and safety data for the...
KIDS
Reuters

China regulator proposes cybersecurity review for some Hong Kong IPOs

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Sunday proposed requiring companies pursuing share listings in Hong Kong to apply for cybersecurity inspections if they handle data that concerns national security. Large internet platforms planning to set up headquarters, operating or research centres abroad should also submit a report...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China proposes new rules to ease GMO approvals

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is planning changes to its seed regulations that will make it easier to approve genetically modified crops, a move seen as a critical step towards commercialising GM corn. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs published a draft document late on Friday proposing a series of...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy