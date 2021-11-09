CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Don't Have to Wait Until Black Friday to Get Sephora Makeup for Just $4

By Lauren Rearick
In Style
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't wait a second longer to start saving on your holiday shopping. Black Friday doesn't officially arrive until November 26, but retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and now Sephora are getting in the spirit of the season early, offering you markdowns on everything from fashion to makeup. As for Sephora, its annual...

www.instyle.com

