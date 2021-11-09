You Don't Have to Wait Until Black Friday to Get Sephora Makeup for Just $4

Lately, it feels like the Instagram explore page has been besieged by annoyingly flawless influencers, in their annoyingly flawless bedrooms. You know the post: It’s the same stunning model, sipping a heart-shaped latte, perched upon a perfectly imperfect bed with gauzy, rumpled linens. So naturally, we’ve become *obsessed* with trying to replicate that effortlessly chic bedroom look. The key? Investing in some really good bedding. And if you’re familiar with Parachute, you already know the brand’s threads are the secret to an Instagram-worthy space (see below for photo evidence). But as much as we love this luxurious bedding line, we’re not as excited by its prices. That’s why we wait all year until Black Friday—the holy grail of online shopping—to splurge on that cashmere duvet we’ve been eyeing for months. Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s Parachute sale.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO