CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Costa Rica announces nationwide mandate requiring COVID vaccinations for children

By Bryan Pietsch
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Costa Rica has made coronavirus vaccinations a requirement for all people under the age of 18, in what experts say is one of the world’s broadest mandates to immunize children against the virus. The Health Ministry in the Central American nation said Friday that the vaccinations would be included...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
99.1 WFMK

Side Effects for Kids Ages 5 to 11 Receiving COVID Vaccine

Millions of Americans have received their COVID-19 vaccinations over the last several months. We all started out by getting our first vaccination and then waiting for our second vaccination. And even now as we continue with this coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are getting their booster shots to prevent them...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Costa Rica#Vaccinations#Latin America#The Health Ministry#Central American#Tulane University#Pfizer#5 To 11 Year Olds
CBS San Francisco

State Public Health Department Says All Fully-Vaccinated Adults Should Receive Booster

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months, according to a letter from the agency dated Nov. 9. The direction to vaccinate millions of Californians who are 18 and older and six months out from their last COVID dose, comes exactly two weeks from Thanksgiving Day. Before the announcement, only those who were 65 and older, immunocompromised or in high-exposure jobs were eligible to get the booster shot. “I think the state of California made the right decision in saying they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Hollywood’s Covid Protocols & Mandatory Vaccinations Extended To January 15

Hollywood’s Covid-19 safety protocols have been extended to January 15. The protocols, which had been set to expire on Oct. 31, include testing and vaccination mandates. Established in September 2020 by an agreement between the AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions – the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Teamsters and the Basic Crafts – the return-to-work protocols had originally been set to expire on April 30, but were extended with no major modifications and contained all of the original agreement’s provisions, including strictly enforced testing regimens, physical distancing, Covid compliance officers, diligent use of personal protective equipment and a “Zone” system to ensure that different sections of productions are tightly controlled based on proximity to cast, who often can’t wear masks or maintain social distancing while working. See the protocols here. Vaccinations as a condition of employment were first allowed last July when producers were given “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.” Zone A, where unmasked actors work, is the most restrictive of the safe work zones on sets. Labor and management agree that the protocols have enabled jobs and productions to safely rebound during the pandemic. California Extends Covid State of Emergency Through March 2022
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
TravelPulse

Costa Rica Updates COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Costa Rica continues to be among the most stress-free international destinations this fall as it remains open with no COVID-19 testing or quarantine requirements. However, beginning January 8, 2022, all of the country's hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, casinos, shops, museums, art and dance academies, gymnasiums and adventure tourism businesses will only be allowed to admit people who have been fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine such as Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca and Janssen.
TRAVEL
cdcgamingreports.com

Costa Rica to require vaccination proof in hotels, bars, casinos, museums

Travelers, aged 12 and over, to Costa Rica should be ready to present proof of vaccination in order to enter businesses including starting next year. Businesses “may admit only persons who are verifiably fully-vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca (and) Janssen)” starting Jan. 8, tourism organization Essential Costa Rica said in an announcement Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
williamsonhomepage.com

CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, nationwide distribution begins

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. As previously reported, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use authorization for the vaccine on Friday. According to the CDC, the vaccine, which will be administered in a as...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy