Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen confirmed to KIRO Radio on Friday that he’s in rough shape after testing positive for COVID-19 on a trip to El Salvador. Reports first surfaced on Twitter from an account known as “Rotunda Tweets,” which included a screenshot of an email from Ericksen to members of the state House and Senate GOP, asking that they to send him monoclonal antibodies to treat his illness.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO