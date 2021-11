This build is not to be ignored. One car that dominated the street back in the golden days would be the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. A force to be reckoned with from the factory, the Camaro held its own as one of the most desired contenders from the muscle car era. Here we have a custom Camaro that is far from its factory roots and stuffed full of modern performance and technology. Here's your chance to own a one-of-a-kind '69 Camaro restomod. If you’re looking for a car that’s the best of both worlds, this is it! The 1969 Chevy Camaro SS is one of the best cars on the planet. It has distinctive styling, and is on the top of many people’s dream car lists. Finding one in such great condition as this example is rare, and this particular car hides a modern LS3 secret under the hood.

