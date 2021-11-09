CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Paschall is remaking himself into a perimeter defender for the Jazz

By Andy Larsen
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season, Eric Paschall played 65% of his minutes at the center position for the Golden State Warriors. They didn’t go brilliantly. Paschall’s rim protection didn’t do much for the Warriors, nor was he a fit for the style of offense that Steph Curry and friends wanted to play. The season...

www.sltrib.com

