Eric Paschall is remaking himself into a perimeter defender for the Jazz

A few seasons ago the Utah Jazz led the NBA in the passes and ball movement a consistent progression has taken place that has moved the Jazz to have fewer passes. However, this season it is even more extreme than it has been in the past as the Jazz have the lowest passing numbers in the NBA. Is this a problem and why is it taking place? David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now also available on You Tube and recorded live each morning. Joe Ingles has been a conductor for the Utah Jazz and is also one of the best catch and shoot guys in the NBA. He has been shooting almost exclusively three point shots this season. Is this a better version of Joe? When Eric Paschall came out of Villanova the scouting reports all said he would be really good if he played with good players. This is the first time he has been able to do that and he is showing those reports to be true. Plus a ton of notes and trends around the NBA — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

