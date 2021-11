Community support is being sought for a holiday toy drive to help children in need at the LACASA Center. LACASA’s 4th annual Starry Night Holiday Toy Drive is underway and community members are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy, gift or gift card to the LACASA Collection - a charity boutique where all proceeds stay local and help victims of abuse at LACASA Center. Donors can place gifts under the store’s giving tree and write their name, or initials, on a star ornament to be hung on the tree. In return for donating a new present, donors will receive a twinkling in-store discount coupon.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO