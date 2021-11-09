James Gunn Teases Major Role for Chukwudi Iwuji in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy are at it again and this time, they're in for one explosive adventure so let's see what Star-Lord is up to. When I first started playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, I was blown away by its cinematic presentation that seamlessly weaves its gameplay into the story as well as conversations into the gameplay. This is by far the most impressive part of this latest epic interactive adventure from Marvel as everything from the detailed environments to the voice acting and the animation to the action sequences are great fun to take in. There's some solid writing, too, with dialogue that fleshes out the cast of characters and of course, typical jokes that you can see coming from a mile away. It's the sort of game that's as fun to play as it is to watch, especially considering how many dire situations the ragtag group of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer get into along the way.

