James Gunn Teases Major Role for Chukwudi Iwuji in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn wasn't about to let go of Chukwudi Iwuji just yet after working with the actor on the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker. On Monday, Gunn posted an image from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to reveal that shooting had officially begun on the sequel. The...

movieweb.com

