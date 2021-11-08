CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. gas industry pans program meant to encourage extra environmental stewardship

By LAURA LEGERE Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Bradford Era
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Pennsylvania’s oil and gas regulators are rolling out a voluntary program meant to encourage fracking and pipeline companies to reduce their environmental impact in ways that go far beyond what’s typically required. But will anyone actually use it?. The suite of 15 good deeds promoted in...

Bradford Era

Wolf administration highlights Pennsylvania’s $39.1B hardwoods industry

(The Center Square) – Hardwood industry executives recently joined Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding to highlight the state's commitment to its flourishing hardwoods industry. Pennsylvania’s abundant forests have made the state a leader in the production and exportation of hardwood lumber, which contributes more than $39.1 billion each year to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

PA Lawmakers Consider Bills to Keep Parks Programming Afloat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bills making their way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would provide more resources to people who keep parks and recreational activities up and running. House Bill 764 would allow all employees working directly with children to be hired on the same 45-day provisional basis as licensed daycare...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

In PA, use of oil and gas wastewater on dirt roads kicks up dust

The debate over whether to again allow briny, sometimes radioactive, wastewater pumped from conventional oil and gas wells to be spread on Pennsylvania’s dirt roads has become as salty and charged as the material itself. For more than a half-century, the water used to pump oil and gas from the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Weakened bonding rules for oil and gas companies knocked by environmental groups

Environmental and community groups are urging Colorado oil and gas regulators to go back to the drawing board on a new set of financial-assurance rules that they say are too favorable to industry. The five-member Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission heard testimony on pending regulations relating to financial assurance, also known as bonding, in […] The post Weakened bonding rules for oil and gas companies knocked by environmental groups appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
citywatchla.com

Oil and Gas Industries Vs. Environmentalists and LA Residents

With the City’s expansion and growing awareness in recent generations of the health hazards around operating oil wells, came demands for set-backs. When the advent of fracking technology allowing producers to profitably reopen wells shut down decades ago in neighborhoods where housing had subsequently been built right next to the dormant wells, these demands have significantly increased.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beavercountyradio.com

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit for a large gas-fired power plant which could pose environmental and public health risks. Invenergy’s proposed Allegheny Energy Center would be a 639-megawatt plant located in Elizabeth Township,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marcellusdrilling.com

PA DEP “Voluntary” Program for Frackers to Reduce Enviro Impact

What do you think of this one? The Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) is launching a “favorites” list for Marcellus drilling and pipeline companies. You can earn yourself onto the list to get special treatment if you go to the extraordinary (and very expensive) lengths to do things the DEP wants you to do–things *not* required under current law, like “plugging abandoned oil wells, powering equipment with renewable energy, improving water quality in historically polluted streams and planting trees to offset greenhouse gas emissions.” Your reward for landing on the attaboy list? Your application for building a well pad or pipeline corridor will move to the top of the stack for review, leapfrogging those in line for a standard review. In other words, you’ll get the treatment the law guarantees (14 days for an erosion permit review) instead of the months and months of delays (in violation of the law) you get now. What a deal.
MARCELLUS, NY
Newsbug.info

Indiana NRCS Announces First Sign-up Period for Conservation Stewardship Program

Indianapolis, IN, October 29, 2021– USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist Jerry Raynor announced today that Indiana is now accepting applications for enrollment in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), the nation’s largest conservation program. While applications are accepted year-round, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by January 28 to be considered for this funding period.
INDIANA STATE
TravelPulse

Cruise Industry Group Releases Environmental Technology, Sustainability Report

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) unveiled a new report demonstrating the industry’s commitment to responsible tourism practices and continued progress on the development and implementation of new environmental technologies. According to the CLIA Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Inventory and associated Environmental Report, the organization’s ocean-going members...
ENVIRONMENT
Bradford Era

Amid struggles, Pa. farmers eye potential in burgeoning hemp industry

LATROBE (TNS) — Even as Pennsylvania’s hemp industry continues to face growing pains, farmer Rick Fundy knows there is potential in the trade. This year, he invested $5,000 to begin growing hemp on his future son-in-law’s Latrobe farm. With equipment already purchased for use on other crops, Fundy invested in seeds and other items necessary to begin growing the plant. So far, 200 of the 2,100 seeds that were planted have sprouted, Fundy said.
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Department Of Environmental Protection Declares Monday Code Orange Air Quality Action Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A strong temperature inversion will bring unhealthy levels of air pollution in parts of western Pennsylvania on Monday. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is declaring Monday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day in the Liberty-Clairton area in Allegheny County. Calm or light winds on Monday morning will contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter, pushing it to the code orange range. The highest hourly average is expected to happen before 11:00 a.m. When a code orange is declared, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter in the air by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove usage; avoiding the open burning of leaves and trash; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment. More information can be found on the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection’s website at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
dtnpf.com

Ethanol Industry Group 'Encouraged' by Biden Rejection of SRE Request

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- The EPA on Friday denied one small-refinery exemption petition to the Renewable Fuel Standard, according to the agency RFS dashboard, leaving 65 petitions still pending. The denial of a small-refinery petition is the first for the Biden administration, following 88 exemptions granted by the Trump administration...
AGRICULTURE
wkok.com

PA Governor Wolf Establishes PA Office of Environmental Justice

HARRISBURG – The Center Square is reporting… Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order establishing a permanent Office of Environmental Justice as yet another piece of his administration’s climate strategy. “We must do the hard work to prevent further climate damage, to mitigate environmental pollution and the unfair harm it causes to vulnerable communities, and to ensure every Pennsylvanian can claim their constitutional right to a clean, healthy environment,”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bradford Era

RTS for Nov 13

PICK UP PENNSYLVANIA: The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourage Pennsylvanians to volunteer for “Pick Up Pennsylvania,” a statewide campaign of fall litter cleanups to benefit streams, rivers, and lakes, now through Nov. 30. Volunteer groups who participate in the PennDOT Adopt-A-Highway program are...
ENVIRONMENT
Bradford Era

Bill to help Pennsylvania restaurants, bars recover from COVID losses signed into law

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation into law to help restaurant and bar owners recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 425, sponsored by Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, initially was introduced to help restaurants and bars with liquor licenses that are closing sell their remaining liquor or wine to other qualified licensees. The current law allows an establishment to sell unused product only to the entity that purchases their liquor license.
