They may have moved to the desert of Nevada, but it's not just raining on the Las Vegas Raiders, it's pouring. In a span of less than a month, the team has divorced from head coach Jon Gruden, following an email scandal and recently released former first-round pick Henry Ruggs III, with Ruggs now facing a maximum of 46 years in prison stemming from a fatal DUI accident earlier this week. And as Derek Carr and interim coach Rich Bisaccia do their best to keep the season on the rails, another negative headline lands at their feet -- this time involving cornerback Damon Arnette, another former first-round pick.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO