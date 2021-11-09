CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood, sweat, & tears on tap at UConn in opener

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Storrs, Conn., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II

STORRS — In order to properly thrive in the atmosphere that Gampel Pavilion has traditionally provided, a member of the UConn men’s basketball team must exhibit certain characteristics, coach Dan Hurley surmises.

The coach, whose team will play a home game with a building full of fans tonight for the first time in 20 months, wanted to explain to the players on his roster who have never experienced such an endeavor before how it’s done.

So he took the program’s unofficial motto of “bleed blue” to rather descriptive extreme.

“If you get smashed in the face until you start bleeding, there better be blue blood coming out of your nose and your mouth,” Hurley said after practice Monday at Gampel Pavilion, some 24 hours before his team was scheduled to open the regular season against Central Connecticut State. “There better be blue blood coming out or your mind’s not in the right place.”

No. 24 UConn will apparently see where its collective mind is at 6:30 p.m. this evening.

Only four players on the UConn roster have played in a game in Gampel with more than an handful of fans.

“I’m honestly looking forward to see what UConn nation is about. I haven’t really got to experience that,” said senior Tyrese Martin, who transferred from Rhode Island prior to the 2020-21 season.

The veteran Huskies, including fifth-year senior Tyler Polley, have tried to impress on their younger teammates how dramatic a difference the Storrs crowd can make. Though they left much of the blood, blue or otherwise, out of the stories.

“I missed that UConn crowd last year, especially when we get to conference play,” Polley said. “They’re going to bring us a ton of energy and we’re going to try to feed off that.”

As loud as the crowd could be — UConn is expecting a near sellout in the 10,167-seat arena — Hurley isn’t so sure the Blue Devils will run screaming when they hear it.

“These guys, they’re not going to come in here and look around and be shook. They’re going to be fired up and look to try to play their best game,” Hurley said.

Actually, the man who has experienced more raucous Gampel Pavilion crowds than most on the UConn side of the matchup will be on CCSU’s bench.

The game will serve as a homecoming of sorts for former UConn assistant coach Pat Sellers. Sellers, whose brother Rod played for the Huskies, was on the coaching staff in Storrs from 2004-10.

Pat Sellers took over at his alma mater in the offseason and tonight will be his debut as a head coach.

“It’s a little bit of everything, all types of emotions,” Sellers said by phone Monday. “I was there for some really good times with (Jim) Calhoun and some of the star players of the past, my brother played there, so I have a lot of fond memories.

“It’s exciting because it’s my first game coaching as a head coach, so that’s another part of it. And then on the other hand, you have the No. 24-ranked team in the country and they have all these big-time players and you have to face that.”

The Blue Devils have not beaten the Huskies in 15 attempts. The two teams opened against each other last season as well, with UConn taking a 102-75 decision.

The final score aside, Hurley wasn’t overly thrilled with that performance. He felt his Huskies were a little too casual in their play.

“They had a number of guys that played very well against us last year,” Hurley said. “And we didn’t play anywhere near as hard or with as much force as we needed. I thought we were on some cool guy, like kind of laid-back (style). They drove us and they beat us to balls, kind of made us look bad in a lot of ways.”

There’s a long season ahead for the Huskies, but Hurley wants to stop any cool plays before they start.

“We have to devastate people with our aggression,” Hurley said. “We can never play like that. We will not play well playing the cool guy act.”

Hurley’s instructions for his team tonight are clear: don’t be cool, and if you bleed, make it blue.

