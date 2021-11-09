CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Moderate alcohol drinking is good to your heart, this study says

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoi50_0cqhLxEW00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Monash University, researchers found that moderate drinking of alcohol is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and a lower death risk when compared to zero alcohol consumption.

The study in more than 18,000 people in the US and Australia over the age of 70 is the first to look at the heart health implications of alcohol intake.

Excess alcohol consumption is a leading contributor to the global burden of disease and a major risk factor for mortality.

Yet, prior studies suggested that moderate alcohol consumption may be associated with a lower risk of heart disease events.

In the study, the team analyzed data from almost 18,000 ASPREE participants—Australians and Americans mostly aged 70 years and older.

Participants in the study did not have prior heart events, diagnosed dementia or independence-limiting physical disability.

Information on alcohol consumption (days of drinking per week and average standard drinks per day) was assessed by a self-reported questionnaire at baseline.

The participants were followed for an average of 4.7 years.

The team found that there was a reduced risk of heart disease events for individuals consuming alcohol of 51–100, 101–150, and >150 g/week, compared to never consuming alcohol, regardless of gender.

Consumption of 51–100 g/week was also linked to a reduced risk of death.

The team says the findings need to be interpreted with caution, as the participants were all initially healthy without prior heart or other severe diseases, and may have been more physically and socially active than the wider aging population.

Furthermore, prior evidence showed that excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of other chronic diseases, such as cancer, liver disease or pancreatitis.

If you care about alcohol and health, please read studies about heavy alcohol drinking may harm your emotion functions and findings of these drugs for inflammation, diabetes, alcoholism may help treat cancer.

For more information about alcohol and disease, please see recent studies about more frequent alcohol drinking increases risk for these cancers and results showing that recovery from alcohol use disorder is complicated but achievable.

The study is published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. One author of the study is Dr. Johannes Neumann.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS
EatThis

One Major Effect Bananas Have on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're uncertain about how good for you bananas really are (thanks to questions about their sugar content, actual potassium level, and debates like these), here's the possible final verdict: A new study reveals why this easy-to-grab, versatile fruit may be an official thumbs-up for your diet. This weekend, digestion and nutrition researchers in Australia are highlighting one benefit of bananas you almost certainly didn't know.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol And Health#Drugs#Food Drink#Beverages#Monash University#Aspree#Australians#Americans
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

The #1 Worst Eating Habit That Ages You Faster, Says Expert

We all age—there's no stopping it. Despite our best efforts to make ourselves look young and stay youthful, our bodies will start to wrinkle and grow grey hairs and our brains will (hopefully) be all the wiser over the years. Nevertheless, there are ways some of our actions on this earth can result in adding even more years to our lives, including what we eat. This is why it's important to eliminate any terrible eating habits that can age you faster, like regularly eating ultra-processed foods.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that lowers stroke risk in 3 cups a day

The caffeine in coffee is a stimulant. It can help get your day going, but too much of it can leave you feeling jittery and possibly raise your blood pressure. Not according to two major studies done this year. In fact, it can actually reduce your risk of heart disease.
DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Eating More of This Delicious Snack May Lower Your Risk of Heart Disease and Death

If the fall season makes you think of nuts, that’s a good thing! Nuts and seeds are health food staples because they’re so densely packed with nutrients. From pecan granola to pumpkin seed bread, these little crunches of protein are the perfect addition to any dish. To take it a step further, a fatty acid in nuts, seeds, and plant oils may reduce your risk of heart disease and death.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy