Moderate alcohol drinking is good to your heart, this study says

In a new study from Monash University, researchers found that moderate drinking of alcohol is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and a lower death risk when compared to zero alcohol consumption.

The study in more than 18,000 people in the US and Australia over the age of 70 is the first to look at the heart health implications of alcohol intake.

Excess alcohol consumption is a leading contributor to the global burden of disease and a major risk factor for mortality.

Yet, prior studies suggested that moderate alcohol consumption may be associated with a lower risk of heart disease events.

In the study, the team analyzed data from almost 18,000 ASPREE participants—Australians and Americans mostly aged 70 years and older.

Participants in the study did not have prior heart events, diagnosed dementia or independence-limiting physical disability.

Information on alcohol consumption (days of drinking per week and average standard drinks per day) was assessed by a self-reported questionnaire at baseline.

The participants were followed for an average of 4.7 years.

The team found that there was a reduced risk of heart disease events for individuals consuming alcohol of 51–100, 101–150, and >150 g/week, compared to never consuming alcohol, regardless of gender.

Consumption of 51–100 g/week was also linked to a reduced risk of death.

The team says the findings need to be interpreted with caution, as the participants were all initially healthy without prior heart or other severe diseases, and may have been more physically and socially active than the wider aging population.

Furthermore, prior evidence showed that excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of other chronic diseases, such as cancer, liver disease or pancreatitis.

The study is published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. One author of the study is Dr. Johannes Neumann.

