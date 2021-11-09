CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Simple food safety tips you need to know

By NIH
 5 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Bring on the holidays! But before you start cooking, take a moment to look over some tips on food safety. They can help avoid getting you and others sick.

When preparing food, follow four basic steps: clean, separate, cook, and chill. First, wash your hands, countertop, and cutting board with hot soapy water.

Make sure that knives and other cooking utensils are clean. Wash the lids of cans before opening. Rinse fruits and vegetables.

(But don’t rinse raw meat before cooking. Disease-causing microbes can splash out of the sink and spread around.)

Next, be sure to separate foods. Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs away from foods that won’t be cooked. When shopping, put raw meat in a plastic bag. Keep it away from other items in your cart and fridge.

Use a food thermometer when cooking. Make sure that the inside of your food reaches the right temperature to kill bacteria.

Of course, you want to enjoy leftovers. Chill food in the refrigerator within two hours of cooking. Store it in clean, shallow containers with lids.

Use or freeze within three to four days. And don’t let hot foods cool before putting them in the fridge—put them in as soon as possible.

Food-related illness is especially dangerous for people who are older or have health problems. If you follow these steps, you’ll enjoy a safe meal.

If you care about food health, please read studies about ultra-processed food linked to higher risk of common bowel diseases and findings of this common chemical in food may harm your blood pressure.

For more information about food health, please see recent studies about keto diet may help reverse common kidney disease and results showing that blood-pressure-lowering diet can also provide other health benefits.

Knowridge Science Report

Antioxidants: health benefits and harms you need to know

Antioxidants are compounds in foods that can neutralize free radicals that can lead to damage in cells of the body. Many people take antioxidant supplements to protect their health. Recent research has shown that antioxidants could provide some health benefits. One study published in the Journal of the American College...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Fridge, Throw Out Your Leftovers, Experts Warn

Most people's refrigerators have seen their fair share of leftovers. Leftovers can serve as a quick and easy meal, not to mention significantly reducing food waste—that is, if you get to eating them instead of letting them waste away in your fridge. But are all leftovers safe to eat? Experts say there's one thing you should check in your fridge before warming up last night's meal that will let you know if you can safely eat it or should throw it away. Read on to discover a major sign you should toss your leftovers.
FOOD SAFETY
humblemusings.com

Fall Foods: 8 Organic Foods You Need for Fall

Did you know that up to 83 percent of people in the United States of America opt to buy and eat organic foods over non-organic food options? There are tons of great options to choose from when you go shopping at an organic food store near me. It is normal to want to fill your plate with classic fall foods but how do you do that while still staying true to the organic food definition?
FOOD & DRINKS
foodlogistics.com

4 Tips for Preserving Food Safety Across the Supply Chain

Often consequences befall individuals other than the perpetrator of the bad action. News headlines are teeming with product recalls, foodborne illnesses and sickened diners, most often naming the restaurant, the retailer or food brand company where the consumer accessed the tainted food. However, the food safety failure may have occurred at any point along the supply chain as the food made its way to the final point of consumption.
FOOD SAFETY
Chippewa Herald

EXT-tending a hand: Food safety tips for your holiday meals

When you think "Thanksgiving", what comes to mind? Turkey! According the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 46 million turkeys are cooked and eaten in the United States at Thanksgiving. That number represents one-sixth of all the turkeys sold in the U.S. each year. There are a few tips that will ensure that your holiday meal is safe and delicious.
FOOD SAFETY
boothbayregister.com

UMaine Extension offers food safety tips, recipes for Thanksgiving

University of Maine Cooperative Extension has numerous resources to help prepare a safe and healthy Thanksgiving meal. If turkey is on the menu, UMaine Extension professor and registered dietitian Kathy Savoie suggests planning for 1 to 1½ pounds of turkey per person. This will provide enough for the meal and leftovers for turkey sandwiches or a favorite turkey recipe. Plan on half that amount if other poultry, beef or pork will be served.
RECIPES
northcentralpa.com

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. recalls garden salads due to a Listeria risk

A limited number of cases of garden salad are being recalled after a Department of Agriculture test detected the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. 24-oz Dole Garden Salad, lots N28205A and N28205B, UPC 0-71430-01136-2 24-oz Marketside Classic Salad, lots N28205A and N28205B, UPC 6-81131-32895-1 12-oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad, lots N28211A...
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
York Dispatch Online

Restaurant stored marinated meat on the floor: Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories. Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are,...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Never Use This Popular Ingredient When Cooking, CDC Warns

Thanks to competitive baking shows, magazines, and social media, show-stopping desserts are now more popular than ever. But experts say there's one ingredient, commonly used to beautify your baking, that may be putting you at risk of serious illness. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that it's been linked with several known cases of heavy metal poisoning.
FOOD SAFETY
Club 93.7

Food Company Issues Recall On Frozen Products Due to Contamination

You might want to check your freezer because Innovative Solutions has just issued a recall on a couple of food products that consumers found foreign objects in. Thankfully the USDA has pinpointed the exact products that are now listed as contaminated. 1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S...
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

This Trader Joe's Item Was Just Recalled for Safety Complaints

If you're a Trader Joe's fan, you know the quirky grocery chain for their generally healthy foods that often come in unique flavors. And if you've shopped there in the past few months or bought chicken patties at another retailer, you may want to be aware of this: This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall of a meat item that was distributed to Trader Joe's locations nationwide due to a food safety issue. That's after some customers recently reported "extraneous material" inside a popular TJ's product, as well as a product sold elsewhere nationally.
FOOD SAFETY
ABC4

Nationwide chicken patty recall issued after customers find pieces of bone

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – A chicken patty recall was issued by Innovative Solutions Inc. Wednesday for approximately 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, more specifically, pieces of bone. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the chicken patty products were produced on […]
FOOD SAFETY
