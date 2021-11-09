CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks

 5 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Unlike some of her European colleagues, Leonore Gewessler arrived at the U.N. climate conference with a...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

COP26 climate change summit sets unexpected ecological record

A report commissioned for the UK government has shown that the COP26 meeting held in Glasgow has been twice as polluting as the previous climate summit, COP25, which was staged in Madrid. The carbon footprint for the UN COP26 is expected to reach the equivalent of 102,500 tonnes of carbon...
ENVIRONMENT
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rhetoric takes over climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland – World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations. The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Finance takes centre stage at UN climate talks

Focus at the COP26 summit turned Wednesday to how the world will pay for its ambitions to quit fossil fuels and help vulnerable nations survive climate change, as campaigners expressed scepticism over promises of billions from financiers and governments. After a world leaders' summit yielded a landmark deal slashing methane emissions, negotiators are now tasked with keeping alive the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But a simmering diplomatic spat between the United States, China and Russia over their climate action ambitions showed the fragile nature of talks aimed at averting disastrous global heating. With funding crucial for turning climate pledges into reality, a financial coalition representing trillions in private capital made net-zero pledges on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Young Activists to Take Spotlight for a Day at UN Climate Talks

Activists will take over the UN climate summit in Scotland on Friday, capping off a week of dizzying government speeches and pledges with a student march, youth-led presentations, and a giant iceberg shipped from Greenland to Glasgow's River Clyde to dramatize the plight of the Arctic. UK organizers decided to...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

With no tickets to COP26 talks, climate activists take to Glasgow streets

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Schoolteacher Claire Birmey had never joined a climate change protest before - but on Wednesday she strapped her baby daughter Nora to her chest and marched with hundreds of chanting Extinction Rebellion activists through central Glasgow. "I have to do this, for her...
ENVIRONMENT
Mother Jones

What’s With All These Fossil Fuel Lobbyists at UN Climate Talks?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by YaleE360 and is reproduced here as part of Climate Desk. It was a statistic that shocked many in Glasgow Monday. An examination of delegation lists...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Climate talks back off from call to end all coal use

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely, but gave poor countries hope for more financial support to cope with global warming. Support local...
ENVIRONMENT
Metro International

New draft gives and takes as UN climate talks enter last stretch

GLASGOW (Reuters) – A new draft agreement drawn up for the last scheduled day of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Friday presses countries to reach higher in their plans to tackle global warming but also tries to balance the demands of developing and richer nations. While retaining its...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

UK says hopes to close COP26 climate summit Saturday

COP26 climate negotiators late Friday entered an all-night session of talks in Glasgow, with the meeting's UK presidency targeting a global deal later than planned on Saturday. "I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," COP26 president Alok Sharma said in a message to delegates late Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

