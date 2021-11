Looking for something to do with your family that’s different from movie night and will make a lasting impact? Volunteering as a family has countless benefits for everyone involved. When we serve alongside our children, we are showing them the power of supporting our community, being others-focused, and that when we come together with a goal in mind, incredible things can happen. It’s important for children to see they are not too young to help, and that kids can make a difference in their community, too!

