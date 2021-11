Trying to write about the Nebraska football program under head coach Scott Frost is as frustrating as the team itself. One week we see improvement by the Huskers that seems to announce that they are ready to turn the corner. Then, the next week we're trying to figure out how the team can be taking steps backward and lapsing into the same mistakes that have been frustrating progress for the past four years.

